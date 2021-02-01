Voter ID on mobile: A reality for all from today

From today (1 February), all voters will be able to download their digital voter ID card if their mobile number is linked with the Election Commission (EC).

On 25 January, EC rolled out the electronic version of the voters' photo identity card which can be stored on mobile phones and downloaded on personal computers. The e-voter card will be available in the PDF format and cannot be edited. The digital voter ID card can be self-printed and laminated by the voter when required.

Electors in poll-bound West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will be the first to use e-voter card as elections are due in these states and the union territory in April-May.

Also Read | How India can fight vaccine hesitancy

What is digital photo identity card?

The digital photo identity card or e-elector photo identity card is a non-editable digital version of the elector photo identity card and can be saved in facilities such as digital locker just like PAN, Aadhaar or your DL.

Physical voter card

The physical voter card would continue to be in use. The physical card takes time to print and reach the voter, and the idea is to provide faster delivery and easy accessibility to the document. Introduced in 1993, the elector photo identity cards are accepted as proof of identity and address.

Steps to download digital voter ID cards

1) Go to voterportal.eci.gov.in.

2) Create an account by entering the relevant details.

3) Log in and go to the menu which says 'Download e-EPIC'.

4) Enter your EPIC number or form reference number.

5) A one-time password (OTP) will be sent to your registered mobile number.

6) Now, click on 'Download EPIC.'

7) You will have to complete the Know Your Customer (KYC) process to download the card if the mobile number mentioned on the card is different.

8) After updating the number through KYC, you can download the digital voter ID card.

9) If you’ve lost your e-EPIC number, you can check for it on voterportal.eci.gov.in.

10) The digital voter ID card can also be generated from the voter mobile app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.













Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via