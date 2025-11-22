Voter list download: SIR process underway – how to get voter ID online, check name in list? Details here

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process has already begun in multiple states with booth-level officers distributing enumeration forms to electors. Voters are required to verify their respective names in the voter lists, to ensure that no elector is left out.
As per ECI rules, you can only vote if your name appears in the Voter List.
Here is a detailed guide on how to download the voter list and check if your name is present on the same.
You can download and check your name on the voter list through the following steps:
You can also check your name on the voters' list by entering your EPIC card details. You will need your EPIC number for the search.
EPIC number – Election Photo Identity Card number – is the number printed on the upper side of the card. Here's how to download your voter ID card online
