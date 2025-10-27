Voter list revision in 12 states: EC announces full schedule for SIR; key processes, why there's a need & more

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the second phase of voter roll revisions in 12 states and union territories after conducting it in Bihar.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) will be conducted in Andaman and Nicobar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal.

“SIR will ensure no eligible elector is left out and no ineligible elector is included in poll rolls,” said CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

The CEC noted that Aadhaar is not proof of citizenship, but can be furnished as identity proof in SIR exercise.

The training of polling officials for Phase-II of SIR will begin on Tuesday.

Kumar said that the ongoing SIR exercise is 9th since Independence and the last one took place 21 years ago in 2002-04.

Full schedule of SIR

Full schedule of SIR.

Why there is a need for SIR The Election Commission said that as per law, electoral rolls have to be revised before every election or as per requirement.

— Political parties have been raising issues relating to quality of Rolls

— SIR has already been done 8 times from 1951 till 2004

— Last SIR was done more than 21 years back in 2002-2004

Many changes in electoral rolls have occurred due to frequent migration, resulting in voters getting registered at more than one place; non-removal of dead voters and wrongful inclusion of any foreigner.

Also Read | Bihar SIR: How to check your name in voter list as EC releases electoral roll

List of indicative documents

SIR exercise: List of documents.

Key Processes of SIR Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) will print Unique Enumeration forms (EFs) for each elector as on 27 October, 2025. EFs will contain necessary details as contained in the current voter list.

What will BLOS do? — Distribute the EFs to each existing elector.

— Help the elector in matching/ linking with either their name or their relative's name in last SIR held in 2002-2004.

— For matching/linking electors/ BLOS can also access All-India database (https://voters.eci.gov.in/) of previous SIR

— Collect Form 6 & Declaration form for inclusion of new Elector and help in Matching Linking

— Make at least 3 Visits to the house of each elector.

— Electors can also fill the EF Online, particularly urban voters/ temporary migrants.

— Identify dead, permanently shifted and voters who are registered at more than one place

— Except the EF. No other document needs to be collected with EF during Enumeration Phase.

Key Steps of SIR Pre-Enumeration Phase — Training of BLOs, EROs and DEOs

— Manual Matching Linking with Last SR by BLOS

— Computer Matching/ Linking with Last SIR by ECINET

Involvement of Political Parties — CEOs, DEOs and EROs to meet all Recognised Parties and explain the SIR process in full detail.

— Training of Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by all Recognised Political Parties.

— BLAs can also collect duly filled in EF's from electors, certify up to 50 EFsDay and submit to BLO.

Enumeration Phase — Printing, distribution, matching/linking and collection of duly filled in Enumeration Forms (EFs).

— Rationalisation of Polling Stations with an upper limit of 1,200 voters.