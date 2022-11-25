Voter registration may soon be mandatory for students above 18 years of age for getting admission to colleges in Maharashtra, news agency PTI reported. Taking note of the dismal percentage of voter registration by students of universities and colleges, state Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil said, l "The government will issue a resolution mandating students to get their voter registration done for getting admission to colleges. Patil was speaking at a meeting of vice chancellors of non-agriculture universities at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

Patil also said that the government will introduce four-year degree courses from June 2023 as mandated under the National Education Policy (NEP) and the universities will have to implement the decision. "There is no option for universities as they will have to implement the four-year degree courses from June as mandated under the NEP," he said, warning that action will be taken against those failing to do so. The government will soon constitute a committee of retired vice-chancellors to address the concerns of vice chancellors over the implementation of the NEP, Patil said.

As against the goal of attaining the enrolment of 50 lakhs students in the higher education system, Maharashtra has enrolment of only 32 lakh students, Patil said. The minister called upon universities to run a campaign to improve the enrolment percentage. He also said there was a need to take into cognisance the recommendations of NEP regarding providing education in mother tongue and skill development.

-With agency inputs