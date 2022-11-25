Voter registration must for students seeking admission to colleges in this state1 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 12:23 PM IST
Maharashtra to make voter registration mandatory for students seeking admission to colleges
Voter registration may soon be mandatory for students above 18 years of age for getting admission to colleges in Maharashtra, news agency PTI reported. Taking note of the dismal percentage of voter registration by students of universities and colleges, state Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil said, l "The government will issue a resolution mandating students to get their voter registration done for getting admission to colleges. Patil was speaking at a meeting of vice chancellors of non-agriculture universities at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.