Voting ends at Parliament for Presidential election 2022

The voting for the presidential polls 2022 that saw a face off between NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu and Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha got over ta the parliament tat 5 pm on 18 July. A total turnout of 99.18% was reported at Parliament on Monday, said chief returning officer PC Mody. He further stated that the ballot boxes will arrive in Parliament from across the country by the end of the day.

