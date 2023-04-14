Home / News / India /  'Voting for BJP would be…,' Nitish Kumar's warning ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2024
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has revealed his plans for building opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Speaking at the JD(U) office in Patna on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, Kumar stated that he will go on a country-wide visit.

Kumar, who left the BJP in August 2020 and formed the Mahagathbandhan government, launched a veiled attack on the party, warning that those who vote for them in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will bring destruction onto themselves. He emphasized that all opposition parties are united in their efforts to form an alliance against the BJP-led government before the general elections.

While addressing the party workers, Nitish Kumar asserted that he is working towards forging opposition unity but is not a claimant for the Prime Minister's post. "I must tell one thing that those who will vote for them (BJP) in the coming general elections will bring destruction on themselves and the country …and those who will vote for us will ensure the well-being of themselves, the country and the state," Kumar said.

He said that his only goal was to work for "unifying the opposition to unseat the BJP from power".

“I met several opposition leaders, including the Congress and the Left parties, in Delhi. We had very positive and constructive meetings...Now I will talk to other non-BJP parties and will go on a visit across the country," the CM said.

Earlier this week, Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav met Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi at Kharge’s residence in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

