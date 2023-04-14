'Voting for BJP would be…,' Nitish Kumar's warning ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2024

While addressing the party workers, Nitish Kumar asserted that he is working towards forging opposition unity but is not a claimant for the Prime Minister's post. "I must tell one thing that those who will vote for them (BJP) in the coming general elections will bring destruction on themselves and the country …and those who will vote for us will ensure the well-being of themselves, the country and the state," Kumar said.

