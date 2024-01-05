Rajasthan: Voting in Karanpur Assembly seat begins, Cabinet minister Surendra Pal Singh TT in race
Polling for the Karanpur Assembly seat in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district began at 7 am on Friday. The election to the Assembly seat was postponed after the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar. A total of twelve candidates are in the fray including newly sworn-in cabinet minister Surendra Pal Singh TT.