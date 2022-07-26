VP candidate Margaret Alva accuses ‘Big Brother’ of illegal surveillance

In an apparent allusion to the Centre, Opposition vice presidential candidate Margaret Alva said that the "Big Brother" was listening in on politicians' phone calls. Alva had previously claimed that, after speaking to some "friends in the BJP", she was unable to place or receive calls. Alva claimed that calls to her mobile phone have been forwarded ever since, making it impossible for her to make or receive calls.

