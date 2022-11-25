VP Dhankhar describes India and Africa as neighbors across the Indian ocean

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar underscored the civilizational connect and shared historical bond between India and Africa, and said that “we are neighbors across the Indian ocean".
Addressing the valedictory session of UNESCO-INDIA-AFRICA (UIA) Hackathon at Greater Noida, the Vice President said that the event reflects close relations cherished by India and its African counterparts and embodies the spirit of collaboration – bringing them together to solve problems for the betterment of humankind.
“This global Hackathon conveys the message that youth can come together to make a better world," he added.
The 36-Hours Hackathon, involving young entrepreneurs from India and 22 African countries was organized by the Innovation Cell of the Ministry of Education, the AICTE and UNESCO at Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida. Nearly 600 young innovators come together to find solutions for social, environmental and technical problems during the event.
In his address, Dhankhar referred to Mahatma Gandhi Ji’s close relationship with Africa and said that our age old civilizational ethos of “Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam" continue to guide India’s engagement with the world.
Describing India as a favoured global destination for opportunities and investments, the Vice President said that a new culture of innovation based entrepreneurship is taking roots in India.
Mentioning various initiatives such as Start-up India, Digital India, Bharat Net, PM Gatishakti Mission, the Vice President commended the Government for creating an enabling environment for entrepreneurship and innovation to thrive.
Observing that technology has truly democratized governance by ushering in transparency and accountability in the system, Dhankhar said that it helps us in achieving the ideal of inclusive and sustainable growth.
The Vice President gave away the prizes to the winners of Hackathon and told the young innovators that they are as much trustees to this planet as the people older to them. “Your proactive stance will secure everyone a better future," he added.
