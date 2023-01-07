VP Dhankhar inaugurates NCC Republic Day camp

VP Dhankhar inaugurates NCC Republic Day camp1 min read . 02:55 PM IST
Dhankhar lauded the contribution of the NCC to nation building by inculcating character, comradeship and the spirit of selfless service among young students.
New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated the NCC Republic Day Camp 2023 in New Delhi on Saturday and lauded the contribution of the NCC in nation building by inculcating character, comradeship and the spirit of selfless service among young students.
On the occasion, a contingent of NCC cadets drawn from all the three wings namely Army, Navy and Air Force, presented a guard of honour to the Vice President.
The NCC, over the years, has created a truly vibrant and diverse cadre of motivated & disciplined youth who are doing excellent work in all walks of life, he added.
The Vice President said, for the NCC, the world’s largest youth organisation and particularly for cadets performing in Amritkal at Kartavya Path will be a moment to ever cherish.
Dhankhar also visited the “Hall of Fame", which has been recently renovated and flag area where he listened to the young cadets briefing about their respective states and appreciated the various social themes displayed in the flag areas prepared by them.
A total of 2,155 cadets including 710 girls from all 28 States and 8 Union Territories are participating in the one month long Camp.
The camp will also see participation of cadets and officers from 19 friendly countries as part of the youth exchange programme.
The cadets attending the camp will participate in a number of activities like cultural competitions, national integration awareness programmes. Two NCC marching contingents will participate in the Republic Day Parade on 26 January. This myriad and demanding set of activities would culminate with the PM’s Rally on the evening of 28 January 2023.
