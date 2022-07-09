VP Venkaiah Naidu calls for skill development in AI, data analytics

Speaking at an event in Bengaluru, Naidu said that emerging career options along with established options now require employees to have wider knowledge in diverse fields.
NEW DELHI :Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday emphasised on the adoption of a futuristic approach to education by focusing on developing the skills of students in fields ranging from artificial intelligence (AI) to data analytics.
Speaking at an event in Bengaluru, Naidu said that emerging career options along with established options now require employees to have wider knowledge in diverse fields.
“Going forward, youth must not only have an in-depth knowledge of their specialization, but must also be strong in fundamentals of other disciplines. They must nurture the ability to assimilate and integrate knowledge from different fields to become competitive in the 21st century job market," the Vice President said.
Stressing the need to move away from ‘rote learning’ to ‘active learning’, he said that educational institutions should adopt an evaluation based on continuous assessment. Calling for breaking the rigidity and water-tight compartmentalization of the subjects, he underlined that interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary education is the way forward".
He also called for removing barriers hindering the emancipation of women in the country. He said that though our civilizational ethos encourages equal participation of women in various fields, there are many areas in which women are yet to realize their full potential.
Stressing on the need for greater push to women’s education through consistent efforts of the governments, he said that given an opportunity, women have always proven themselves in every discipline.
Observing that Indians are proving themselves as leaders in all fields, he said that India’s rise is widely recognized on the global stage.
Describing education as the most powerful instrument for building a just and equitable society, Naidu called on educational institutions to equip the youth with the right skill sets to make them not just employable but also catalysts of India’s growth story.
