VP virtually opens Chennai fest, says artists can expand India's global reach

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday today urged all Indian artists to use their power to expand the country's global outreach.

Speaking at the virtual inauguration of Yours Truly Margazhi’ festival, the Vice President pointed out the unobtrusive nature of soft power in shaping global thought. He said," Through our dance and music, we can spread ideals like non-violence, peace, and harmony around the world, in line with India’s philosophy of ‘Vasudaiva Kutumbakam."

‘Yours Truly Margazhi’ is an initiative to keep alive Chennai’s famed tradition of December music and dance festival through the online medium.

Owing to the fact that the artists' community suffered heavily during the pandemic as they could not have performed publicly, Naidu encouraged them to reach out to their audience through the virtual mediums. "In the future, real and virtual mediums are likely to co-exist and artists should fully tap the potential of the virtual medium," he added.

"He further stressed that Indian classical music and dance epitomize the balance we are looking for in our life. He observed that our classical art forms embody principles of holism, unity, and harmony- within oneself and with nature," the Vice President said. He stressed that our cultural treasure of dance, drama, and music is India’s greatest gift to the world and every effort should be made to preserve and propagate them. He also noted the tremendous interest across the world for our classical art forms

Lastly, the Vice President observed that the youth today have a wide exposure to various cultures. While encouraging awareness of cultures of other countries, Shri. Venkiah Naidu said it is important to remain rooted in one’s own culture, heritage, and traditions.

The well-known industrialist and philanthropist, Shri Nalli Kuppuswamy Chetty, Shri M.Krishnamurthy, the President, Federation of City Sabhas, Shri K.Harishankar, Secretary, the Federation of City Sabhas, Shri S.Ravichandran, Secretary, the Federation of City Sabhas, Shri R.Sundar, Treasurer, Shri K.S.Sudhakar, Founder of Kalakendra.com were among the eminent personalities who graced the virtual event that saw the participation of 500 artists from across 100 events.

