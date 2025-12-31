VPN services suspended in Jammu and Kashmir districts. Here's why?

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's several districts have suspended the use of Virtual Private Network (VPN) services until further orders, over security considerations.

Deputy commissioners of districts have directed the suspension of VPN services with immediate effect in the interest of maintaining public order and ensuring security.

The suspension started with Shopian and Kulgam districts in South Kashmir on Monday. Kupwara in north Kashmir also imposed the ban on the use of VPN.

Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, District Magistrate Kupwara, has referred to communications received from the police about a surge in the use of VPNs by a significant number of suspicious Internet users in the district.

“Whereas the VPN services have the potential to be exploited for unlawful and anti-national activities, including incitement of unrest, dissemination of misleading or inflammatory content and coordination of activities prejudicial to the maintenance of public order and tranquillity and national security,” reads the order.

The prohibitory orders have been issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, that grants Magistrates power to issue urgent orders for public safety.

Police Action The orders warns of legal action against any violation and directed the police to ensure strict enforcement of the order in letter and spirit. The order has been issued in view of the prevailing security considerations and to avoid potential misuse of VPN services, which may impede lawful monitoring and pose risks to public safety, officials said.

Kulgam Deputy Commissioner Athar Amir Khan issued a similar order, suspending the use of VPN services in the district for a period of two months.

Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, Anshul Garg, said the VPN suspension in several districts of Kashmir has been ordered in the overall interest of society following security reviews carried out by the respective Deputy Commissioners.

What did the officials say? Gard told media in Srinagar on Tuesday that every DC conducts independent security assessments based on local inputs, according to local media in Kashmir.

“Such measures are taken whenever required to prevent misuse by anti-social elements,” Garg said. “Many people get caught up in the misuse of such networks. These decisions are taken in the overall interest of society to safeguard the public,” he said.

Many other districts across Jammu and Kashmir have already imposed the ban, and more than 10 people have been booked for using VPN applications over the last month, local newspaper Greater Kashmir said.

Last week, two people were booked for violating prohibitory orders in Doda district of Jammu division after they were found using VPN on their mobile phones.

What is a VPN? A VPN (Virtual Private Network) creates a secure, encrypted "tunnel" for internet traffic, hiding IP address and location by routing connection through a remote server, which helps bypass censorship or geo-restrictions

VPN misuse often involves unlawful activities like spreading misinformation, coordinating crime, bypassing security, or accessing banned content, posing threats to public order and national security, leading authorities to impose temporary bans.