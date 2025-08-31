Vrindavan ashram mahant accused of sexually assaulting youth; police launch probe

A youth from Madhya Pradesh has alleged that the head priest of an ashram in Vrindavan sexually assaulted him and later used a video of the incident to blackmail him, PTI reported citing a police official on Saturday.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Mathura has directed that a detailed report on the case be submitted to him.

According to the youth's complaint, he was sexually assaulted after mixing some intoxicants in the 'prasad' he was given by the 'mahant' (head priest). The incident allegedly happened on November 22, 2022, when the youth was staying in the ashram, PTI reported.

The youth has also alleged that he was threatened with a video of the act and when he protested, he was beaten up. He said he managed to escape from the ashram and went to his home.

The youth initially approached the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Agra range, who sent him to meet the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Mathura, with directions to the latter to take appropriate action.

The SSP directed Circle Officer (Sadar) Sandeep Kumar Singh to investigate the matter and submit a report.

The officer said the youth's allegations against the mahant were very serious. But as the alleged incident happened nearly three years back, the matter is being investigated first, he added.