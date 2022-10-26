Vrindavan Banke Bihari Temple: Darshan timings changed

Speaking about the changes temple's manager Munish Sharma said "Now the portals of the temple for Rajbhog Seva will close at 1 pm. In the morning shift, the temple will open at 8.45 am, and will remain open till 1 pm with a brief break for bhog seva (lunch) of the deity. In the afternoon session, the temple will open from 4.30 pm to 8.30 pm with a brief break for Bhog (dinner) of the deity,"