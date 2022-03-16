This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The CBI, in its charge sheet, has also named the then Air Vice Marshal Jasbir Singh Panesar (now retired), deputy chief test pilot S A Kunte, the then Wing Commander Thomas Mathew and Group Captain N Santosh
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed a supplementary charge sheet in the ₹3,600-crore AgustaWestland scam against former Defence Secretary Shashi Kant Sharma and four Indian Air Force personnel.
The central probe agency has filed the charge sheet in a special court in Delhi after getting the nod from the Centre to prosecute Sharma, who was the Defence Secretary between 2011 and 2013 before being appointed the Comptroller and Auditor General.
The CBI has also named the then Air Vice Marshal Jasbir Singh Panesar (now retired), deputy chief test pilot S A Kunte, the then Wing Commander Thomas Mathew and Group Captain N Santosh.
Kunte and Santosh retired as air commodore.
The ₹3,600-crore alleged scam relates to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland, which was ineligible as its helicopters did not meet the 6,000-meter operational ceiling parameter set by the Indian Air Force.
Need for new helicopters to ferry VVIPs
The need for new choppers to ferry VVIPs – the president, the prime minister, the vice president and the defence minister – was felt in 1999 when a proposal was moved to find an alternative to the IAF's Soviet-era Mi8s.
The CBI has accused then IAF Chief S P Tyagi of recommending reduction in the operational ceiling of the helicopters from 6,000 meters to 4,500 meters which brought AgustaWestland into the race, the CBI has alleged.
The IAF was strongly opposed to the changes but when Tyagi became the chief, he recommended it, the agency has allegedly said.
This, as per the CBI, was allegedly done at the behest of Finmeccanica and AgustaWestland top executives who engaged the services of three middlemen -- Christian Michel, Guido Haschke and Carlos Gerosa -- who allegedly paid bribes to Tyagi and his cousins Rajiv, Sandeep and Julie.
The CBI has alleged that Michel's firms received about 42.27 million Euros, approximately seven per cent of the deal amount, from the companies to swing the ₹3,600-crore deal in their favour.
The bribes were allegedly routed through companies of Michel and an advocate, Gautam Khaitan, in the form of multiple contracts through layered transactions to camouflage them.
The first charge sheet in the case was filed in September 2017 naming former IAF chief Tyagi and others. It was followed by another charge sheet in September 2020 against Michel and others.
The CBI, in its charge sheet, has alleged an estimated loss of ₹2,666 crore approximately to the exchequer due to the deal that was signed on February 8, 2010, for the supply of VVIP choppers worth 556.262 million euros.
The ED, in its charge sheet filed against James in June 2016, had alleged that he had received around ₹225 crore from AgustaWestland.
With PTI inputs
