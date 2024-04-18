VVPAT case: SC directs ECI to investigate extra vote allegation in Kerala mock poll
The Supreme Court directed the Election Commission of India to investigate advocate Prashant Bhushan's claim of EVMs recording extra votes for BJP in Kasaragod mock poll.
VVPAT-cross verification case: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to look into the allegation made by advocate Prashant Bhushan that during a mock poll in Kasaragod, Kerala four EVMs were recording one extra vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).