Vyapam scam: CBI convicts four accused in two separate cases in Madhya Pradesh

A special court found two guilty in a case related to Vyapam scam of pre-medical test 2010. In another case, two have been convicted in a case of Police Constable Recruitment Test-2013, conducted by Vyapam.
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation special court, Gwalior, has convicted four persons in two separate cases related to Madhya Pradesh Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal (Vyapam).
The court found two guilty in a Vyapam scam related case of pre-medical test 2010 and awarded four years rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of ₹13,100 each.
“The Special Judge, CBI, Vyapam Cases, Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) has convicted Sh. Dushyant Singh Bhadoria (Candidate) & Sh. Jagpal Singh (Solver/Impersonator) and sentenced them to undergo four years Rigorous Imprisonment with fine of Rs. 13,100/- each in a case related to Pre Medical Test (PMT) 2010 conducted by Vyapam," the probe agency said in a statement.
The CBI had registered the instant case in compliance to the orders of Supreme Court and taken over the investigation of FIR No. 177/15, earlier registered at Police Station Jhansi Road, Gwalior related to Madhya Pradesh Pre Medical Test (PMT) 2010 conducted by VYAPAM, Bhopal.
It was alleged that Dushyant Singh Bhadoria got admission in a medical college at Gwalior by arranging a solver/impersonator, who appeared in the written examination of Madhya Pradesh pre-medical test 2010 instead of Bhadoria.
CBI conducted thorough investigation. The expert opinion of Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), proved that the OMR answer sheet, cover page of question booklet and RASA sheet did not contain the handwriting of the candidate Dushyant Singh Bhadoria.
The probe agency also traced the impersonator, Jagpal Singh. It was revealed the handwritings on the OMR answer sheet, cover page of question booklet and Record of Answer Sheet & Attendance (RASA) sheet of PMT 2010 contained the handwritings of Jagpal Singh.
It was also confirmed that photographs used in the application form and allotment letter of Bhadoria contained the facial features of both Dushyant Singh Bhadoria (candidate) and Jagpal Singh (solver/impersonator). Afterthe investigation, CBI had filed the chargesheet against the said accused.
The trial court found the said accused guilty and convicted them.
In another case, the court has convicted Laxman Singh (candidate) and Dharmendra Kumar (solver/impersonator) and sentenced them to four years rigorous imprisonment with fine of ₹14,100 each in a case related to Police Constable Recruitment Test-2013, conducted by Vyapam.
