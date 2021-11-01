Vyapam scam: A CBI court has sentenced five more accused to seven years of rigorous imprisonment with fine of ₹8,000 each in a case related to Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Test-2012 conducted by Vyapam, the Central Bureau of Investigation informed on Monday.

The investigating agency said that the Special Judge, CBI (Vyapam Cases), Bhopal sentenced five accused including three candidates, one impersonator and one middleman namely, Kedar Nath Tyagi, Dheeraj Kumar Duneriya, Devesh Kumar Tyagi, Chandra Bhushan Mourya and Satish Jatav.

The CBI had registered the instant case on 5 August 2015 in compliance of orders dated 9 July 2015 of Supreme Court and taken over the investigation of the case earlier registered at Police Station STF, Bhopal (MP) on the allegations of cheating by personation in MP Police Recruitment Test-2012 conducted by Vyapam, Bhopal. The State Police had earlier filed 2 chargesheets.

After investigation, the CBI filed a supplementary charge-sheet against 11 accused including candidates, middlemen and impersonators. The trial court found five accused guilty and acquitted five accused. One accused expired during the trial and charges against him were abated, the agency said.

In September this year, the court had awarded 7 years jail term to four accused in the same case. "The Special Judge, CBI, cases, Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) has today convicted three candidates, namely Pushpendra Singh Jadon, OK Yadav and Manoj Singh Kushwaha and the impersonator Shrinivas Singhal in a Vyapam related case, and sentenced them to undergo seven years of rigorous imprisonment," the CBI had said in a statement.

