Vyapam scam: CBI court sentences five more to 7 years of imprisonment

In September this year, the court had awarded 7 years jail term to four accused in the same case. "The Special Judge, CBI, cases, Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) has today convicted three candidates, namely Pushpendra Singh Jadon, OK Yadav and Manoj Singh Kushwaha and the impersonator Shrinivas Singhal in a Vyapam related case, and sentenced them to undergo seven years of rigorous imprisonment," the CBI had said in a statement.