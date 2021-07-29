Vyapam scam: CBI files supplementary chargesheet against 73 accused

"It was alleged in the case that the accused persons had adopted a unique engine-bogie system or method of cheating in MPPMT-2012 by engaging intelligent students from out of Madhya Pradesh as solver candidates for allowing copying of their answers by the beneficiaries or bogie candidates and also manipulation of digital data and OMR answersheets of accused candidates by the said persons for passing these candidates in MPPMT-2012," CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said in a statement.

