Wadia Group in talks to sell stake or exit Indian airline Go First: Report

Wadia Group in talks to sell stake or exit Indian airline Go First: Report1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 12:24 PM IST
- Despite a surge in domestic air traffic, the budget airline Go First, owned by Wadia Group, experienced a decline in market share in February, as per the latest available official data.
Indian conglomerate Wadia Group is reportedly in discussions with strategic partners to potentially sell a majority stake or completely exit its struggling budget airline, Go First, according to sources familiar with the matter as reported by The Economic Times.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×