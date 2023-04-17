Wadia Group in talks to sell stake or exit Indian airline Go First: Report

Indian conglomerate Wadia Group is reportedly in discussions with strategic partners to potentially sell a majority stake or completely exit its struggling budget airline, Go First, according to sources familiar with the matter as reported by The Economic Times.

According to the report, Go First posted its biggest annual loss in fiscal 2022 and has been facing operational problems in the last few months as half of its aircraft were grounded due to supply chain disruptions related to Pratt & Whitney (P&W) jet engines.

Sources further noted that the Wadia group, which runs companies including textiles maker Bombay Dying & Manufacturing Co Ltd, is reluctant to invest more until the issue with P&W is resolved, after infusing around 30 billion rupees ($366.2 million) in the last 15 months to keep the airline afloat.

Meanwhile, Go First and Wadia Group did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Despite a surge in domestic air traffic, the budget airline Go First, owned by Wadia Group, experienced a decline in market share in February, as per the latest available official data.

The airline had previously filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in May 2021, but its plans were hampered by the impact of coronavirus outbreaks and issues related to P&W engines, as reported by ET.