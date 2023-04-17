Home / News / India /  Wadia Group in talks to sell stake or exit Indian airline Go First: Report
Back

Wadia Group in talks to sell stake or exit Indian airline Go First: Report

1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 12:24 PM IST Livemint
The Wadia group, which runs companies including textiles maker Bombay Dying & Manufacturing Co Ltd, is reluctant to invest more until the issue with P&W is resolved. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/MintPremium
The Wadia group, which runs companies including textiles maker Bombay Dying & Manufacturing Co Ltd, is reluctant to invest more until the issue with P&W is resolved. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

  • Despite a surge in domestic air traffic, the budget airline Go First, owned by Wadia Group, experienced a decline in market share in February, as per the latest available official data.

Indian conglomerate Wadia Group is reportedly in discussions with strategic partners to potentially sell a majority stake or completely exit its struggling budget airline, Go First, according to sources familiar with the matter as reported by The Economic Times.

According to the report, Go First posted its biggest annual loss in fiscal 2022 and has been facing operational problems in the last few months as half of its aircraft were grounded due to supply chain disruptions related to Pratt & Whitney (P&W) jet engines.

Sources further noted that the Wadia group, which runs companies including textiles maker Bombay Dying & Manufacturing Co Ltd, is reluctant to invest more until the issue with P&W is resolved, after infusing around 30 billion rupees ($366.2 million) in the last 15 months to keep the airline afloat.

Meanwhile, Go First and Wadia Group did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Despite a surge in domestic air traffic, the budget airline Go First, owned by Wadia Group, experienced a decline in market share in February, as per the latest available official data.

The airline had previously filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in May 2021, but its plans were hampered by the impact of coronavirus outbreaks and issues related to P&W engines, as reported by ET.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout