‘Creditors to lead Go Air insolvency’1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 11:38 PM IST
Established in 2005, the Mumbai-based airline filed for insolvency at the Principal Bench of New Delhi as the company’s registered office is based in the national capital and hence the jurisdiction for insolvency proceedings falls in Delhi.
New Delhi/ Mumbai: Even if owners Wadias plan to make a bid for Go Airlines (India) Ltd under its voluntary insolvency, the resolution process is largely expected to be driven by the airline’s creditors, legal experts said. They added that the promoters would be treated at par with other resolution applicants.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×