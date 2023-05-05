‘Creditors to lead Go Air insolvency’

Others said that at the time of submission of a resolution plan, promoters can submit their own rescue plan if they are not disqualified under Section 29A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. “For instance, if the company account has been declared wilful defaulter or account has been a non-performing asset for more than the stipulated period, then the promoters will not be able to submit the resolution plan," said Ashish Pyasi, partner, Dhir & Dhir Associates. “Legally, there is no difference in the treatment of promoters or their rights once the process commences. Once the corporate insolvency resolution process commences, it is creditor-driven and all decisions are made by the Committee of Creditors," said Dhiraj Mhetre, dispute resolution and insolvency, Khaitan Legal Associates.