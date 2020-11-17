Wage subsidy via EPFO may drive creation of a million jobs

On 12 November, FM had said the addition of new employees will be above the September employee count and, if a company had up to 50 workers by end of September, it needs to create at least two jobs to be eligible for the EPF subsidy. Companies with more than 50 employees are required to add five new employees to get the benefits. Establishments registered with EPFO that have up to 1,000 workers will get 24% EPF subsidy, 12% of the employers’ share and 12% of the employees’ share. If the company has more than 1,000 employees, the government will reimburse the 12% share of the new employees added.