Wages in India fell 3.6-23% following pandemic: ILO

NEW DELHI: In the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic , workers in formal sector in India saw their wages decline an average 3.6% while those in the informal sector suffered a sharp 22.6% drop, the International Labour Organization (ILO) has said in a report.

The report highlighted that real wage growth in India was one of the lowest in the Asia Pacific, growing at a slower pace than Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.

“In India, recent evidence suggests that formal workers’ wages have been cut by 3.6%, while informal workers have experienced a much sharper fall in wages of 22.6%," ILO said in its new report that evaluates “wage and minimum wage in the time of covid-19".

World over, countries and parts of it, either delayed, froze or rolled back any announcement of minimum wage hike in 2020, the ILO said, citing Punjab in India as an example.

The agency said India’s "real wage" grew a paltry 2.8% in 2015, 2.6% in 2016, 2.5% in 2017, 0% in 2018 but did not offer any number for 2019.

This effectively means that a fall in wages in 2020 following years of poor inflation-adjusted wage growth is a net negative and has the potential to hamper economic recovery and poverty alleviation in the post pandemic phase.

India’s real wage growth compares poorly to its immediate neighbours such as Pakistan, Sri Lanka, China, Nepal, among others. Salaries in Pakistan grew 8.9% in 2015, and 4% each in the next three years, while in Vietnam they grew between 3.7% and 12.4%. Real wages in China grew 5.5-7% in the past four years.

In purchasing power parity (PPP) terms, India’s monthly gross wage of $215 was third from the lowest, after Bangladesh and Solomon Island, among the 30-country grouping in the Asia Pacific region in 2019, ILO said.

“In the first half of 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, a downward pressure on the level or growth rate of average wages was observed in two thirds of the countries for which recent data are available; in other countries average wages increased, largely artificially as a reflection of the substantial job losses among lower-paid workers. In times of crisis, average wages can be significantly skewed by sharp changes in the composition of employment – what is known as the composition effect," ILO said in the report.

And economists and experts argued that a fall in wage has a direct impact on economic recovery and poverty alleviation.

