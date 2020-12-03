Wages in India fell 3.6-23% following pandemic: ILO

“In the first half of 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, a downward pressure on the level or growth rate of average wages was observed in two thirds of the countries for which recent data are available; in other countries average wages increased, largely artificially as a reflection of the substantial job losses among lower-paid workers. In times of crisis, average wages can be significantly skewed by sharp changes in the composition of employment – what is known as the composition effect," ILO said in the report.