‘WAH!’, says Amitabh Bachchan as EAM Jaishankar responds to ‘India being a bully’ barb amid Maldives row
When External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar responded to a barb calling India a 'bully' in the sub-continent and the Indian Ocean region, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan on Monday went ‘Wah!!!’. Jaishankar, at a book launch event on Saturday, had said that “big bullies' don't provide $4.5 billion in aid when neighbours are in distress".