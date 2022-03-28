‘Wahiyat glass ka mask’: Shark Tank's Ashneer Grover regrets rejecting this idea

‘Wahiyat glass ka mask’: Shark Tank's Ashneer Grover regrets rejecting this idea2 min read . 09:04 PM IST
- The judges on Shark Tank has unanimously rejected Rohit Warrier's Sippline Drinking Shields, which they described as “glass ka mask.”
A glass mask, yes! A glass mask is what Shark Tank India judge and BharatPe co-founder, Ashneer Grover regrets rejecting during the show. Grover has later mentioned that he regrets not investing in Sippline Drinking Shields on the reality show.
The judges on Shark Tank has unanimously rejected Rohit Warrier's Sippline Drinking Shields, which they described as “glass ka mask." True to his images, Grover had lost his cool. The reaction he gave to this pitch went on to become viral and a highly shared hilarious meme.
In a conversation with Rohan Joshi and Sahil Shah, Ashneer was asked if he regrets rejecting the pitch on Shark Tank India. In response, he said, "For the loss of entertainment in my life, yes. Main soch raha hoon, yaar isko main agar galti se bolta main tere mein invest kar raha hoon, but tu paanch aur achi cheezein bana ke la, har roz mein has has ke pagal toh jata ki bhai ye toh live entertainment chal raha hai mera (I'm thinking if I had mistakenly told him that I'm investing in this product, but you have to create five more good products, I would have been rolling on the floor laughing that I'm being entertained live), but not otherwise."
When asked about the memes that have been circulating on social media after his interaction with the Sippline’s founder went viral, Ashneer said, "Mujhe to yahi laga ki ghane vele log hain yaar duniya mein. Koi edit kar raha hai kuch, koi snippet leke edit kar raha hai kuch. Main toh apne Shark Tank team ko bhi bolta rehta tha ki tumse zayada better editing toh ye karte hain. (I only thought that there are many free people in this world, some are editing, some are taking snippets, I keep telling my Shark Tank team that these people do better editing than you). There’s this one meme on this Deepika Padukone song right? Ultimate level editing and thought right."
Ashneer had grilled Rohit when he pitched the idea and asked him if he is drunk. “Kya Kar raha hai yaar tu (What are you doing)," he had asked, a line which has since turned into a meme. He had also called Drinking Shields the worst product, saying, "Yeh jo product hai naa, isse wahiyat product maine zindagi mein naa dekha hai, naa main dekhna chahta hun. Mere ko Bhagwan utha le! Itna ganda product hai yeh. Iske baad main kuchh nahi dekhna chahta life mein (I have never seen such a bad product in my life and don’t want to see it in the future as well. It’s so bad that I don’t want to see anything else in my life now)."
