Wait for new movie releases gets longer as theatre owners and producers spar

New Delhi: Film producers and theatre owners across the country are embroiled in a dispute over commercial terms, delaying the availability of content and recovery of cinemas despite the government permissions to reopen them. Consequently, filmgoers are unlikely to see new films in theatres any time soon.

Negotiations between cinemas and filmmakers have reached a dead end with no resolution on the contentious VPF (virtual print fee) issue. VPF is a cost borne by producers to show their films using digital projectors and technology. This fee is paid to digital service providers (DSPs) such as UFO Moviez, and comes at a price of between Rs. 12,000 and15,000 per screen, per show.

Previously, producers and distributors used to bear the cost of developing physical prints while exhibitors bore the projector cost. However, in 2010, since cinemas were upgraded to digital technology, producers have been paying for this. After the pandemic hit the film business hard, producers both in Hindi and regional language movie industry, have been asking for change in commercial terms and arguing for a nominal fee

“The big miracle that we thought would take place ten years ago with digital (technology) where we would be able to make and release small films has actually dried out because of the massive VPF charges that are put on them," filmmaker Siddharth Roy Kapur, also president of the Producers Guild of India said, at a panel discussion on movie portal Film Companion. He was referring to the benefits of digital technology entailing reduced risk of piracy, ability to reach multiple locations simultaneously and so on.

Producers of small budget films say they are finding it increasingly difficult to pay up the VPF charges after being hit by covid 19. They are, instead, releasing films on streaming sites depriving theatre audiences of fresh content. But theatre owners, equally hit by the pandemic, are unwilling to relent.

The Association of Active Tamil Film Producers (TFAPA), for instance, has tweeted that no new film release is scheduled by its members till the VPF issue is sorted with theatre owners.

Producers in the Hindi film industry and executives of Hollywood studios looking to bring foreign offerings to India are also following suit. As a result, several films like Zee Studios’ Suraj Pe Mangal Bhariand Christopher Nolan’s Tenet will not be cinemas in time for Diwali.

Theatres owners argue their business has been wiped out. Moreover, at least 7,000 of India’s 9,000 plus cinemas cannot afford to buy their own digital projectors and technology that can cost anything between Rs. 55 lakh and ₹2 crore.

“This is definitely derailing the process of recovery and is equally bad for both exhibitors and producers who are hurting chances of their own films. The longer it lasts, the more we mess the prospects of resurrection," independent exhibitor and distributor Akshaye Rathi said.

It is just bad timing, Rathi added, to bring the issue up when the exhibition sector is vulnerable, having suffered zero revenues for close to eight months and seen umpteen films bypass theatrical release to go to OTT platforms. Instead, it requires a mutually acceptable strategy among stakeholders—producers, theatres and digital DSPs.

Rajesh Mishra, CEO, Indian operations UFO Moviez India Ltd said covid is being used as an opportunity to overturn the system and ideally these discussions should happen after the crisis is over. Moreover, UFO’s new rate card allows a 50% drop in content distribution charges or producers to share a percentage of the box office collections with the DSPs. The new charges will be applicable till 30 November but going by the rift between producers and theatre owners, any new releases seem unlikely this month.

“We agree the charges are high for small films but so will our theatre occupancies and revenues be for some time," PV Sunil, managing director at Carnival Cinemas said. “It is time to keep our differences aside and see how quickly we can recover."





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via