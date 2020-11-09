Wait for new movie releases gets longer as theatre owners and producers spar

“The big miracle that we thought would take place ten years ago with digital (technology) where we would be able to make and release small films has actually dried out because of the massive VPF charges that are put on them," filmmaker Siddharth Roy Kapur, also president of the Producers Guild of India said, at a panel discussion on movie portal Film Companion. He was referring to the benefits of digital technology entailing reduced risk of piracy, ability to reach multiple locations simultaneously and so on.