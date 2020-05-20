BENGALURU : Quttubuddin Khan and two of his friends from South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal, are down to their last ₹700. This is all that remains of the ₹1500 they made after selling household items like iron box, stove and utensils as they vacated their house on Monday night.

“We are staying at a friend’s place and don’t know how long supplies will last," 30-year old Khan, who worked as a tailor in Bengaluru said.

Khan and his friends had paid ₹300 for an auto rickshaw ride to Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), located around 20 km from the city centre, only to be sent back by the police. BIEC has become a temporary transit centre where police would bring back migrant workers walking on highways, house them here and eventually put them on Shramik trains.

As the word spread, people from different parts of Bengaluru and other parts of the state, walked towards BIEC. With no more room left there, the police decided to send back almost everyone waiting to enter the premises.

“We thought that we don’t have to worry about food at least in BIEC," Mohammed Zaheeruddin Sheikh, 26, also from South 24 Parganas said. “We were told that the local police station would inform us about the train timings but so far we have received nothing," he added.

Khan and Sheikh are among the thousands stranded in Bengaluru without food, work, money or even a shelter--the very same essentials they came looking for when they left their homes and abject poverty. Bengaluru, like other urban centres across the country, depends on a large number of migrant workers for construction and civic works among other sectors and the exodus has seen businesses asking the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government to suspend these trains and restrict movement of workers.

The situation has given rise to a new crisis that may get worse with the extension of the covid lockdown.

Officials say that around six lakh people from across the state have registered to leave and almost half of them are in Bengaluru.

Roopa Moudgil, IGP, Railways says since the beginning of May, around 1.5 lakh people from various parts of Karnataka have left for their home states.

With no money left and landlords demanding rent, several people are now sleeping on the sidewalk outside police stations to avoid the walk everyday and in the hope that their turn may come sooner.

Senior police officials say that there is little they can do since there is a limited number of trains per day and social distancing norms permits just around 1500 people per train.

Though police say that first-come-first-served policy is the basis on who gets on these trains, allegations are also rife that in many cases some politicians and others influence this decision that could prolong the wait for many.

“We cannot even ask our families for money anymore and don’t know how long the money we have will last," Khan said.

