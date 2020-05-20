Wait for Shramik trains prolongs pain for migrant workers in Bengaluru

Khan and Sheikh are among the thousands stranded in Bengaluru without food, work, money or even a shelter--the very same essentials they came looking for when they left their homes and abject poverty. Bengaluru, like other urban centres across the country, depends on a large number of migrant workers for construction and civic works among other sectors and the exodus has seen businesses asking the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government to suspend these trains and restrict movement of workers.