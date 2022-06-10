Wait for visas is getting longer: Is there any solution? What VFS Global said

Increase in tourist visa applications

With the opening up of the international border and the resumption of flights to these countries, there has been an unprecedented uptick in outbound travel demand. Moreover, due to the COVID outbreak, many students and working professionals had returned to India; and as countries are opening up again, they are planning on getting back to those countries. "As a result, we are experiencing high volumes of visa applications coupled with limited appointment availability and stretched visa processing timelines from India," visa facilitatingagencyVFS Global said.