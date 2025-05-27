‘Wait is finally over!’: Tejashwi Yadav, Wife Rajshree welcomes baby boy

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav announced the birth of his baby boy. In a heartfelt post on X, he shared a photo of himself at the hospital beside his newborn son.

He wrote, “Good Morning! The wait is finally over! So grateful, blessed and pleased to announce the arrival of our little boy. Jai Hanuman!”

Tejashwi Yadav married Rajshree Yadav (formerly Rachel Godinho) in 2021, and the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, in March 2023. Most recently, on May 27, 2025, they celebrated the birth of their second child, a baby boy.

This personal development comes just days after a major political shake-up within the Yadav family. Earlier on Sunday, Lalu Prasad Yadav expelled his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for a period of six years.

Explaining the reason behind this decision, Lalu Yadav said that his son's conduct was not in line with the family's traditions and values. He stressed that neglecting moral standards in personal life weakens the broader struggle for social justice.

In a statement on X, Lalu Yadav said, "The activities, public behaviour, and irresponsible conduct of my eldest son are not in line with our family's values and cultural ethos. Ignoring moral values in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice. The activities, public conduct and irresponsible behaviour of the eldest son are not in accordance with our family values and traditions."

He further announced, "Therefore, due to the above circumstances, I remove him from the party and family. From now on, he will not have any role of any kind in the party and family. He is expelled from the party for six years. He is capable of seeing the good and bad and merits and demerits of his personal life."

(This is a developing story)