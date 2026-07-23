Waiting for Delhi govt clearance? CM Rekha Gupta has cut wait times for 84 online services

As part of the exercise, the Information Technology Department conducted an extensive assessment of the time required to process applications on the Single Window System—from submission to final approval—to identify opportunities for reducing delays.

Livemint
Published23 Jul 2026, 05:49 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. (Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. (Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)

In a major push to make public services quicker, more efficient and transparent, the Delhi government has significantly reduced the processing time for 84 services offered through its Single Window System.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced that the initiative is part of the Deregulation Exercise–Phase II under Priority Area-21. As part of the exercise, the Information Technology Department conducted an extensive assessment of the time required to process applications on the Single Window System—from submission to final approval—to identify opportunities for reducing delays.

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Gupta said the government remains focused on making public services more accessible to citizens and businesses by harnessing technology and simplifying administrative procedures.

18 govt departments reviewed

Quick answers to key questions

5 QUESTIONS
1
What are the changes made by the Delhi government to the processing times of public services?

The Delhi government has significantly reduced processing times for 84 services offered through its Single Window System, aiming to enhance efficiency and transparency.

2
Why did CM Rekha Gupta initiate reductions in wait times for government services?

The initiative, part of the Deregulation Exercise–Phase II, aims to strengthen Delhi's ease of doing business by cutting procedural bottlenecks and improving service delivery.

3
How does the Single Window System simplify access to public services in Delhi?

The Single Window System allows individuals and businesses to apply online for various licenses and approvals through a single portal, eliminating the need to visit multiple departments.

4
What types of services are now processing instantly under the new reforms?

Certain services among the 84 processed through the Single Window System are now provided instantly, enhancing the platform's overall efficiency.

5
Should other states consider implementing similar reforms to their public service systems?

Implementing similar reforms may benefit other states by streamlining processes, reducing wait times, and improving the overall efficiency of public service delivery.

The Chief Minister said the review covered 18 government departments and involved a detailed evaluation of 95 major services available through the Single Window System. The digital platform allows individuals and businesses to apply online for a variety of licences, permits, approvals and clearances through a single portal, eliminating the need to visit multiple government departments.

Also Read | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Service Upgrades After Surprise Office Inspection

Based on the study's recommendations, the government implemented several procedural reforms aimed at speeding up service delivery. As a result, the processing time for 84 services has been substantially reduced, while certain services are now being provided instantly, further enhancing the platform's efficiency.

Move to strengthen Delhi's ease of doing business, says CM

Gupta said the reforms are expected to strengthen Delhi's ease of doing business by cutting procedural bottlenecks and ensuring faster, more transparent delivery of government services. She added that the initiative is designed to simplify interactions with government departments for both citizens and businesses while promoting digital governance.

The Chief Minister further said that the Information Technology Department will continue to introduce technology-driven solutions and improve administrative processes to build a more responsive, efficient and citizen-centric governance system.

About the Author

Livemint

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