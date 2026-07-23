Waiting for Delhi govt clearance? CM Rekha Gupta has cut wait times for 84 online services

In a major push to make public services quicker, more efficient and transparent, the Delhi government has significantly reduced the processing time for 84 services offered through its Single Window System.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced that the initiative is part of the Deregulation Exercise–Phase II under Priority Area-21. As part of the exercise, the Information Technology Department conducted an extensive assessment of the time required to process applications on the Single Window System—from submission to final approval—to identify opportunities for reducing delays.
Gupta said the government remains focused on making public services more accessible to citizens and businesses by harnessing technology and simplifying administrative procedures.
Quick answers to key questions
The Delhi government has significantly reduced processing times for 84 services offered through its Single Window System, aiming to enhance efficiency and transparency.
The initiative, part of the Deregulation Exercise–Phase II, aims to strengthen Delhi's ease of doing business by cutting procedural bottlenecks and improving service delivery.
The Single Window System allows individuals and businesses to apply online for various licenses and approvals through a single portal, eliminating the need to visit multiple departments.
Certain services among the 84 processed through the Single Window System are now provided instantly, enhancing the platform's overall efficiency.
Implementing similar reforms may benefit other states by streamlining processes, reducing wait times, and improving the overall efficiency of public service delivery.
The Chief Minister said the review covered 18 government departments and involved a detailed evaluation of 95 major services available through the Single Window System. The digital platform allows individuals and businesses to apply online for a variety of licences, permits, approvals and clearances through a single portal, eliminating the need to visit multiple government departments.
Based on the study's recommendations, the government implemented several procedural reforms aimed at speeding up service delivery. As a result, the processing time for 84 services has been substantially reduced, while certain services are now being provided instantly, further enhancing the platform's efficiency.
Gupta said the reforms are expected to strengthen Delhi's ease of doing business by cutting procedural bottlenecks and ensuring faster, more transparent delivery of government services. She added that the initiative is designed to simplify interactions with government departments for both citizens and businesses while promoting digital governance.
The Chief Minister further said that the Information Technology Department will continue to introduce technology-driven solutions and improve administrative processes to build a more responsive, efficient and citizen-centric governance system.
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