‘Waiting for Mughlai Paratha to be...’: Opposition's sarcastic take on renaming Mughal Gardens2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 10:32 PM IST
- In the most hilarious and probably most sarcastic take, Trinamool Congress MP Jawahar Sircar took to Twitter and wrote, 'Waiting for Mughlai Paratha to be renamed Swarga Lok or Indra Lok Paratha.'
While the Central government celebrated the rechrsitening of the iconic Mughal Gardens in Rashtrapati Bhavan as Amrit Udyan on the occassion of the 75th Independence year for India, Opposition has a satirical take on the move by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the centre.
