While the Central government celebrated the rechrsitening of the iconic Mughal Gardens in Rashtrapati Bhavan as Amrit Udyan on the occassion of the 75th Independence year for India, Opposition has a satirical take on the move by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the centre.

Lets take a look.

In the most hilarious and probably most sarcastic take, Trinamool Congress MP Jawahar Sircar took to Twitter and wrote, "Waiting for Mughlai Paratha to be renamed Swarga Lok or Indra Lok Paratha." He attached two pictures with his tweet which shows the banner of Mughal Gardens being discarded to be replaced with a banner reading Amrit Udyan.

Waiting for Mughlai Paratha to be renamed Swarga Lok or Indra Lok Paratha. pic.twitter.com/851ZM1sbMG — Jawhar Sircar (@jawharsircar) January 29, 2023

Following suit fellow Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien voiced his opinion for what seemed like a sudden decision to rename an already famous garden. The MP told news agency PTI "Who knows, they might now want to rename the Eden Gardens and call it Modi Gardens! They should focus on creating jobs, controlling inflation and protecting the precious resources of LIC and SBI."

Meanwhile, Bhaujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati took to Twitter and said, “Except for a handful of people, all the people of the country are suffering from a stressful life due to high inflation, poverty and unemployment etc, and instead of focusing on resolving these problems, attempt to divert people's attention through conversion, renaming, boycott and hate speeches are unfair and sad".

1. कुछ मुट्ठीभर लोगों को छोड़कर देश की समस्त जनता जबरदस्त महंगाई, गरीबी व बेरोजगारी आदि के तनावपूर्ण जीवन से त्रस्त है, जिनके निदान पर ध्यान केन्द्रित करने के बजाय धर्मान्तरण, नामान्तरण, बायकाट व नफरती भाषणों आदि के जरिए लोगों का ध्यान बांटने का प्रयास घोर अनुचित व अति-दुःखद। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 29, 2023

Further CPI general secretary D Raja was quoted by PTI saying, “The RSS' agenda is to rewrite Indian history and redefine nationhood. When we celebrate our Republic, it is for the people to stand up and safeguard our secular, democratic Indian Republic. India is not a theocracy, India is a democracy".

Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi said the move will "give relief" to people troubled by the falling Adani shares. "Adani's shares were falling and the credibility of the government too. Giving immediate relief to the troubled public, the government has changed the name of 'Mughal Garden' to 'Amrit Udyan'," he said in a tweet in Hindi.