Meanwhile, Bhaujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati took to Twitter and said, “Except for a handful of people, all the people of the country are suffering from a stressful life due to high inflation, poverty and unemployment etc, and instead of focusing on resolving these problems, attempt to divert people's attention through conversion, renaming, boycott and hate speeches are unfair and sad".