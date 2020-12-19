Ministry of Railways on Saturday quashed the news reports that suggested the national transporter will do away with waiting list from 2024.

"Various newspapers and online publications have given wide coverage to draft National Rail Plan. Some of the news reports appear to suggest that Railways has said that there would be No waiting list with effect from 2024 or only confirmed tickets would be available by 2024," said the ministry in an official release.

Wait list is a provision that remains whenever the demand for travelers in a given train is more than number of berths or seats available, clarified government.

"Railways would like to explain and clarify that efforts are being made to increase the capacity to make trains available on demand. This would reduce the possibility of passengers getting waitlisted. Wait list is a provision that remains whenever the demand for travelers in a given train is more than number of berths or seats available . The provision is not being done away. "Waitlist" is a provision which act as a buffer to mitigate the fluctuations in demand and availability," the ministry further said.

To address the inadequacies of capacity constraints and improve its share in total freight ecosystem of the country, Indian Railways has come up with draft National Rail Plan on Friday.

A long-term strategic plan called the National Rail Plan has been developed to plan infrastructural capacity enhancement along with strategies to increase the modal share of the Railways, Indian Railways said in a release.

The National Rail Plan will be a common platform for all future infrastructural, business and financial planning of the Railways. This plan is being circulated among various ministries for their views now. Railways aim to finalise the final plan by January 2021.

Indian Railways stated that amongst one of the most important objectives of the plan is to create capacity ahead of demand by 2030, which in turn would cater to growth in demand right up to 2050 and also increase the modal share of Railways from 27 per cent currently to 45 per cent in freight by 2030 as part of a national commitment to reduce carbon emission and to continue to sustain it.

Indian Railways plans to reduce the transit time of freight substantially by increasing average speed of freight trains from present 22 kmph to 50 kmph. It aims to reduce the overall cost of rail transportation by nearly 30 per cent and pass on the benefits to the customers.

As part of the National Rail Plan, Vision 2024 has been launched for accelerated implementation of certain critical projects by 2024 such as 100 per cent electrification, multi-tracking of congested routes, upgrading the speed to 160 kmph on Delhi-Howrah and Delhi-Mumbai routes, upgrading speed to 130 kmph on all other golden quadilateral-golden diagonal (GQ/GD) routes and elimination of all level crossings on all GQ/GD routes.

Three Dedicated Freight Corridors have been envisioned namely East Coast, East-West and North-South identified along with timelines.

Several new High-Speed Rail Corridors have also been identified. Survey on Delhi-Varanasi High-Speed Rail is already underway.

