OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Waive GST on oxygen cylinders, other Covid-19 drugs: Mamata asks PM Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to waive all forms of taxes, including the GST and customs duty on equipment and drugs being used to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

She further requested the prime minister to strengthen health infrastructure and augment supplies of equipment, medicines, and oxygen for the treatment of coronavirus-infected patients.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

"A large number of organisations, individuals and benevolent agencies have come forward to donate oxygen concentrators, cylinders, containers and COVID-related drugs. Many of the donors have approached the state government to consider exemption of these from customs duty, SGST, CGST, IGST," she said in the letter.

"As the rate structure falls under the purview of the central government, I would request that these items may be exempted from GST/customs duty and other such duties and taxes to help remove supply constraints of the above-mentioned life-saving drugs and equipment and contribute towards effective management of the Covid-19 pandemic," Banerjee said.

She has been attacking the PM Modi-led central government for "failing" to control the spread of the disease in the country.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout