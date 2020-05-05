NEW DELHI: Abhijit Banerjee, co-recipient of the Nobel for economics in 2019, has suggested that India should waive off loan repayments for small businesses in the June quarter and give cash to the poorest 60% of the population as part of a stimulus package to steer the economy out of the pandemic-induced crisis.

“I think spending is the easiest way to revive the economy. Because then MSMEs get money, they spend it and then it has the usual Keynesian chain reaction," said Banerjee in an interaction with Congress party's former president Rahul Gandhi through a video call.

Banerjee suggested the government can go beyond the three-month moratorium announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and take responsibility of loan repayments in the current quarter.

Also, giving cash to a large part of the population, even if some of them are not among the poorest, will stoke demand and economic growth, he said.

He, however, warned that government should not dole out cash handouts before the lockdown restrictions are eased and people are able to make purchases as it will have not have the desired effect.

While endorsing moratorium announced by the RBI, the economist said, "We could do more than that. We could even say that the debt payments for this quarter will be cancelled and will be taken care of by the government…But beyond that, it is not clear that targeting the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector is the right channel. It is more (about) reviving demand."

According to Banerjee, currently a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, putting money in the hands of people will spur demand for goods and services offered by MSMEs.

He also endorsed the need for a big stimulus package as suggested by other leading economists such as former chief economic advisor Arvind Subramanian and former RBI deputy governor Rakesh Mohan.

“A lot of us have been saying that we need a stimulus package. That is what the US is doing, Japan is doing, Europe is doing. We really haven’t decided on a large enough stimulus package. We are still talking about 1% of GDP. United States has gone for 10% of GDP," said Banerjee.

Tuesday’s interaction was the second in a series of conversations that Gandhi is expected to hold with experts particularly economists on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on livelihoods and economy.

Last week, Gnadhi was in conversation with former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan.

The 30-minute conversation on Tuesday posted on social media channels of the Congress party. Both Gandhi and Banerjee discussed in detail the need for distributing temporary ration cards to anyone who requires it, using food grain stocks from government godowns before fresh produce comes in and restructuring policies for the Public Distribution System (PDS).

“The part of the problem in the very short run is that the conceptualisation of the welfare structure was based on the idea that anybody who is really not in where they are supposed to be is actually working and therefore is earning an income and you don’t have to worry about them. And that’s what has collapsed," Banerjee said.

Gandhi’s questions focussed on the impact on MSMEs, direct cash transfers, urgency for stimulus and decentralization of strategy including that on lockdown. Banerjee last year was closely involved with advising the Congress party over formulating its key campaign promise of direct minimum cash transfer or NYAY (nyuntam aay yojana).

Last month, Banerjee came on board an advisory panel formed by the Trinamool Congress part-led West Bengal government to tackle the covid-19 pandemic in the state. Banerjee is playing an advisory role and is engaged with formulating a response to battle the economic fallout of the pandemic.

