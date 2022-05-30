Waiver on cotton import duty could be extended to Dec

Waiver on cotton import duty could be extended to Dec2 min read . 09:13 PM IST
Amid a relentless rise in cotton prices, Textile Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday asked authorities to quickly take a call on the extension on the waiver of import duty up to 31 December from September earlier.
This comes amid mounting pressure on the government to intervene in the market amid a surge in cotton prices hitting textile manufacturers across the country.
“As regards the extension of the period of waiver of import duty up to 31 December Textile Minister Piyush Goyal directed the concerned authorities to finalize the matter early," the Ministry of Textiles said in a statement.
The import duty waiver till September proved to be ineffective in controlling cotton prices which surged past ₹1 lakh per bale. Prices had doubled in less than a year due to a sharp surge in international demand.
Textiles secretary Upendra Prasad Singh had told Mint last month that the cotton prices did not soften as the government had expected them to and that the government is evaluating a further course of action including a ban on cotton exports till September.
The Ministry further said that the closing stock of cotton is about 41.27 lakh bales, equivalent to stock for 45 days of consumption.
“As per estimates of the Committee on Cotton Production and Consumption, carry over/closing stock is 41.27 lakh bales, which is about 12.66% stock to use ratio and equivalent to stock for 45 days consumption," the ministry said.
Suresh Kotak, Chairman of the Textile Advisory Group stressed the need to ensure seed availability for sowing, especially new early maturing varieties.
According to the statement released by the ministry, Kotak stressed on the need to revamp the seed system to enhance the productivity of Indian cotton from present “stagnation".
Goyal further said that containment of factors impinging on productivity needs to be tackled in a time-bound manner and the industry should “participate in self-regulatory mode".
“The Ginning segment should take responsibility and make pheromone trap technology mandatory to monitor and prevent the spread of Pink Bollworm pest attack from Ginneries and oil extraction units to cotton crop in farmers’ fields," Goyal said.
The minister further suggested that everyone be sensitized for compulsory use of pheromone trap technology through the wide network of the Cotton Corporation of India Ltd., combined with efforts of the State Governments in this regard.
