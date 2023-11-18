Wakefit announces free stay offer for ICC World Cup final attendees. Read here
Cricket fans in Ahmedabad can stay for free at a Wakefit store during the ICC World Cup final between India and Australia. The store is offering this unique promotion to those who haven't been able to find accommodation in the city.
India and Australia waits with bated breath to see who will the ICC World Cup scheduled to be held in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday 19 November. Meanwhile, a furniture and mattress brand in Ahmedabad has come up with a unique promotional stunt.
To avail the free stay offer, people can visit the Wakefit store in Sarkhej-Gandhinagar. They must show their match ticket to stay the night. Those interested can book their spots in advance by sending an email on IndiaJeetega@wakefit.co.
According to some reports, the price of hotels in Ahmedabad has touched an all-time high as cricket enthusiasts from across the country converge in the capital of Gujarat for the ICC World Cup 2023 final. In some hotels, the tariff has reached ₹2 lakh per night.
India will take on Australia in the final which will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s largest cricket venue with a seating capacity of 132,000.
Most hotels were sold out months ago, when the World Cup schedule was announced. However, the Wakefit store is not the only unusual stay option for cricket-lovers, here are 11 others.
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.