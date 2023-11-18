Hello User
Wakefit announces free stay offer for ICC World Cup final attendees. Read here

Wakefit announces free stay offer for ICC World Cup final attendees. Read here

Livemint

Cricket fans in Ahmedabad can stay for free at a Wakefit store during the ICC World Cup final between India and Australia. The store is offering this unique promotion to those who haven't been able to find accommodation in the city.

India's Shreyas Iyer inspects the pitch while he attends a practice session at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 18, 2023, on the eve of their 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) final match against Australia.

India and Australia waits with bated breath to see who will the ICC World Cup scheduled to be held in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday 19 November. Meanwhile, a furniture and mattress brand in Ahmedabad has come up with a unique promotional stunt.

The world waits to see if tomorrows match will be a repeat of the 2003 world cup math where the Sourav Ganguly-led team lost to Ricky Ponting-led team or will Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue script history.

A Wakefit store in Ahmedabad will open its doors to people who are in Ahmedabad for the India vs Australia ICC ODI World Cup Final on November 19, but haven’t been able to arrange for accommodation.

In a post shared this afternoon on the microblogging platform X, Wakefit co-founder Chaitanya Ramalingegowda announced that World Cup final attendees can stay one night for free at their Ahmedabad store.

“No hotel rooms in Ahmedabad after you see India win? No problem!" tweeted Ramalingegowd. “Come over to Wakefit – our doors will remain open."

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

To avail the free stay offer, people can visit the Wakefit store in Sarkhej-Gandhinagar. They must show their match ticket to stay the night. Those interested can book their spots in advance by sending an email on IndiaJeetega@wakefit.co.

According to some reports, the price of hotels in Ahmedabad has touched an all-time high as cricket enthusiasts from across the country converge in the capital of Gujarat for the ICC World Cup 2023 final. In some hotels, the tariff has reached 2 lakh per night.

India will take on Australia in the final which will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s largest cricket venue with a seating capacity of 132,000.

Most hotels were sold out months ago, when the World Cup schedule was announced. However, the Wakefit store is not the only unusual stay option for cricket-lovers, here are 11 others.

