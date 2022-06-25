Wakefit further took a dig at the fact that the IKEA store is located on the outskirts of India's silicon valley. Hinting at the traffic problems in Bengaluru, Wakefit mentioned “if you are looking for the best furniture in town, all you have to do is visit one of our stores. They are not located on the outskirts of the city. Just saying". The IKEA store is 17 kilometres away from the city centre.