Active Stocks
Fri Apr 05 2024 11:33:17
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 162.45 -0.58%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,547.25 1.27%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 2,015.90 0.67%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 356.45 0.48%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 424.25 0.35%
Business News/ News / India/  'Dazed' Arvind Kejriwal trying hard to adjust in Tihar jail: ‘Wakes up early, cleans his cell’
BackBack

'Dazed' Arvind Kejriwal trying hard to adjust in Tihar jail: ‘Wakes up early, cleans his cell’

Written By Alka Jain

Arvind Kejriwal spends time in Tihar prison doing yoga, reading books, and meditating. He follows a routine of yoga, cleaning his cell, and monitoring health. Books like 'How Prime Ministers Decide' and Hindu epics are provided to him.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal is currently in Tihar jail. Premium
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal is currently in Tihar jail.

‘Meditation, yoga, writing, and reading books’, this is how Jailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is spending time in Tihar prison. The AAP supremo was remanded by Delhi Rouse Avenue Court in judicial custody in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. 

The chief minister wakes up early morning, does yoga, and sweeps his 14x8 feet cell located in general ward number 3 of jail number 2 of Tihar. For breakfast, he takes two bread slices along with tea. Kejriwal then walks around, The Print reported. 

The AAP convenor seems confused as he is trying to adjust inside the jail, a prison source told the news outlet, adding that senior resident doctors are also monitoring his blood pressure, weight, and sugar level twice a day. 

“He (Arvind Kejriwal) is completely fine. His weight has not dropped here. Currently, his weight is 65 kg. His blood pressure and sugar levels are also fine," the prison official said as quoted by The Print. 

However, Delhi Minister Atishi has earlier alleged that the chief minister had lost 4.5 kg since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 evening. 

Delhi CM doesn't even have a chair to sit in and watch television, the report asserted that he surfs channels while standing. Apart from TV, he also reads books, does yoga, and meditates twice daily in jail, PTI reported.

"How Prime Ministers Decide’ and the Hindu epics ‘Ramayana and Mahabharata’ are the books provided to him in jail. For cleaning his cell, Kejriwal gas a bucket, a broom, and a piece of cloth, the report said. 

Kejriwal is not allowed to talk to other inmates due to security reasons, but he can step outside his cell for walks, it added. 

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 05 Apr 2024, 11:18 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App