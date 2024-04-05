'Dazed' Arvind Kejriwal trying hard to adjust in Tihar jail: ‘Wakes up early, cleans his cell’
Arvind Kejriwal spends time in Tihar prison doing yoga, reading books, and meditating. He follows a routine of yoga, cleaning his cell, and monitoring health. Books like 'How Prime Ministers Decide' and Hindu epics are provided to him.
‘Meditation, yoga, writing, and reading books’, this is how Jailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is spending time in Tihar prison. The AAP supremo was remanded by Delhi Rouse Avenue Court in judicial custody in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.
