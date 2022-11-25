Wakhra Swag: Vijender Singh-Rahul Gandhi twirl moustaches pic goes viral

On 25 November, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' reached BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh where the 2008 Olympic bronze medal-winning boxer Vijender Singh also participated in the yatra.
In 12 days, Gandhi will cover 380 kilometres before heading to Rajasthan.
Sharing the insights of the Yatra, Gandhi shared a photo of him and Singh in which both were twirling their moustaches, on Twitter. So far, his tweet has so far garnered over 46,600 likes on the social media platform.
Following this, the Congress too shared the same picture and another photo of both Singh and Rahul Gandhi clicking a selfie with the caption 'Wakhra Swag'.
On Wednesday, the yatra commenced from the Boderli bus stand at St Xavier International School Jainabad Fata in Burhanpur district, and will go through seven districts of Madhya Pradesh over the next 11 days.
Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also participated in the Yatra. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra and their son Rehan were also seen matching steps with Rahul Gandhi on the third day of the yatra's Madhya Pradesh leg. The yatra began in the morning from Kherda in Khargone district, reported the Hindustan Times.
The yatra has traversed through Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra so far.
