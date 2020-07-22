Walk to Work: PM’s new idea to deal with migration problem

New Delhi: Looking to address the migration crisis in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked bureaucrats and industries to devise a mechanism and map local skills so that blue collar workers can “walk to work" and stay closer home.

“Slowly, we will have to go to the idea of walk to work," Modi told during a virtual meeting adding that blue collar workers leaving their place is actually their last priority and they generally prefer to work in their own tehsil or district. The video link of the meeting was shared by a NITI Aayog officials on Wednesday.

“Can we by using artificial intelligence map skilled people district wise…As a natural course, when an industry tries to expand, it will look at the place to get the skilled manpower," Modi said.

The prime minister said such a move will equally benefit industries, as “industries will not have to bother about housing and transportation. People will come, work, and go back".

PM’s suggestion comes at a time, when millions of Indians have gone back to their villages from urban workspaces following the covid-19 lockdown and experts and economists believe that there is a need to focus on non-farm jobs and promotion of small scale industries in rural India to deal with the migration crisis.

Modi also asked different ministries and the Niti Aayog that along with skill mapping, upskilling should be promoted so that the income of people can go up.

Talking about the demand supply mismatch, and the low employability environment in India, Modi said before starting a government or private project in a particular area, can authorities ask skills schools Industrial Training Institutions (ITIs) to offer customized courses so that the required manpower for the project is met.

He also touched upon the idea of giving rating to companies based on the facility they provide to the workers. “It should not be discriminatory but there should be benefits that can be given to workers," he said adding that it would be interesting to explore ideas if choices can be given to workers based on their family needs and educational needs of their children.

“The concept of a ‘thekedar’ (middleman)…how do we change that," he asked. Reiterating that India should map skills so that our workers can fulfill global demands. “In India, if we start training people like teachers and nurses, on languages and soft skills it can get them employment in the global market."





