Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said started 'walk-in' vaccination for citizens at its centres from today.A statement issued by it said citizens aged 60 years and above will get the first and the second dose of the Covishield vaccine during this period.

Health workers and frontline workers, as well as 45 years and above, will get the second dose. All age groups will get the second dose of Covaxin.

From May 27 to 29, the vaccination drive will be carried out after registration by beneficiaries.

Mumbai on Sunday reported 1,431 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 49 deaths. With the addition of the new cases, Mumbai's COVID-19 caseload went up to 6,97,810 and the death toll to 4,623, it said in a statement.

